Drone footage shows one of the valleys affected by the drought and with places full of avocado plantations, on March 17, 2022, in the commune of Petorca, located in the Valparaiso region, ChileEFE/Alberto Valdés

Several avocado plantations on March 17, 2022 in the commune of Petorca, located in the Valparaiso region of Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdés

Zoila Quiroz observes the landscape in the commune of Petorca on March 17, 2022, located in the Valparaiso region of Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdés

Zoila Quiroz, 72, fondly remembers when her hometown, Petorca, in central Chile, was home to a mighty river that gave life to the plants and animals that were the livelihood of thousands of farmers.

But barely half a century later, Petorca, a village at the epicenter of Chile's drought, has drastically changed.

Wells are drying up, crops and livestock are dying, and some 3,000 residents are getting their water from tanker trucks.

(...)