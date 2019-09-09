A man looks at pictures of the victims of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship during the traditional pilgrimage to the General Cemetery in memory of them, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Demonstrators take part in the traditional pilgrimage to the General Cemetery in memory of the victims of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Riots erupt during the traditional pilgrimage to the General Cemetery in memory of the victims of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Riots break out during the traditional pilgrimage to the General Cemetery in memory of the victims of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Demonstrators take part in the traditional pilgrimage to the General Cemetery in memory of the victims of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Thousands of people on Sunday took part in a march to the Chilean capital's largest cemetery to pay tribute to the victims of the brutal far-right dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, three days before the 46th anniversary of the coup that overthrew the democratically-elected government of Salvador Allende on Sept. 11, 1973.

The event, convened by social organizations and human rights groups, takes place every year on the weekend before the anniversary of the violent seizure of power that ousted the South American country's first socialist president. EFE-EPA