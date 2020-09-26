Hundreds of Chileans returned to the streets of Santiago to join demonstrations with a month to go for the historical plebiscite for a new constitution, weeks before the first anniversary of the social unrest breaking out on Oct. 18 last year that kicked off the political crisis in the South American country.
At the central Plaza Italia square, rechristened as the Dignity Square by the protesters, citizens' discontent was palpable as a march on Friday by a group of sanitary workers demanding better salaries began peacefully but later descended into clashes and disturbances. EFE-EPA