A group of people wearing masks to avoid contagion with the coronavirus participate in a protest against the Government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Plaza Italia in Santiago (Chile). EFE-EPA/Elvis González

A group of people participate in a protest against the Government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Plaza Italia in Santiago (Chile). EFE-EPA/Elvis González

A man raises his fists in front an anti-riot police vehicle during a protest against the Government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Plaza Italia in Santiago (Chile). EFE-EPA/Elvis González

A man shows a protest sign that reads 'And it will fall, and the constitution of Pinochet will fall', during a protest against the Government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Plaza Italia in Santiago (Chile). EFE-EPA/Elvis González

Members of the Chilean Police (Carabineros) arrest a man during a protest against the Government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Plaza Italia in Santiago (Chile). EFE-EPA/Elvis González

People pass in front of a bonfire to block a street during a protest against the Government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Plaza Italia in Santiago (Chile). EFE-EPA/Elvis González

Hundreds of Chileans returned to the streets of Santiago to join demonstrations with a month to go for the historical plebiscite for a new constitution, weeks before the first anniversary of the social unrest breaking out on Oct. 18 last year that kicked off the political crisis in the South American country.

At the central Plaza Italia square, rechristened as the Dignity Square by the protesters, citizens' discontent was palpable as a march on Friday by a group of sanitary workers demanding better salaries began peacefully but later descended into clashes and disturbances. EFE-EPA