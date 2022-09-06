Chongqing (China), 30/08/2022.- A picture taken with a drone of Jiangling river amid drought, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, 30 August 2022. Chongqing and Sichuan are on alert for flash floods with the government issuing an emergency flood-prevention response on 28 August 2022 as coming rainfall is expected to end a record heatwave and drought. According to the Chongqing Meteorological Bureau forecast, heavy rain is expected in the northeastern parts of Chongqing from 29-30 August and that the daily maximum temperature in most areas of Chongqing will gradually drop to below 30 Celsius degrees, terminating the current round of high-temperature weather in Chongqing. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/WU HAO

China experienced its hottest summer since 1961, the year in the country began to officially record this data, with a national average temperature of 22.3C between Jun. 1 and Wednesday.

This means the temperature this summer was "1.1 C more than in the same period of other regular years and the highest since 1961," according to data from the country's Meteorological Administration cited Tuesday by state agency Xinhua agency.

Some 17 provincial-level regions, including Hunan Province and Chongqing Municipality, both in central China, saw record summer high temperatures, the center said.

(...)