China experienced its hottest summer since 1961, the year in the country began to officially record this data, with a national average temperature of 22.3C between Jun. 1 and Wednesday.
This means the temperature this summer was "1.1 C more than in the same period of other regular years and the highest since 1961," according to data from the country's Meteorological Administration cited Tuesday by state agency Xinhua agency.
Some 17 provincial-level regions, including Hunan Province and Chongqing Municipality, both in central China, saw record summer high temperatures, the center said.
(...)