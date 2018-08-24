Shuai Zhang of China in action against Qiang Wang of China during the Tennis Women's Singles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Qiang Wang of China in action against Shuai Zhang of China during the Tennis Women's Singles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Gold medalist Qiang Wang (2-L) of China poses with her medal next to Silver medalist Shuai Zhang (L) of China, bronze medalist Ankita Ravinderkrishan Raina (2-R) of India and bronze medalist En-Shuo Liang (R) of Taiwan after the Tennis Women's Singles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Gold medalist Qiang Wang of China poses with her medal after the Tennis Women's Singles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

China continued its dominance at the 2018 Asian Games after winning both the gold and silver medals in the Women's Singles tennis on Friday.

China's Wang Qiang defeated compatriot Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-2 to secure the gold.

Ranked 53rd in the world, the second seed and defending Asian Games champion Wang made it to the finals after defeating Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo in straight sets

She had earlier beaten host Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Zhang, ranked 34 in the world, had defeated India's Ankita Raina 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in Thursday's semi-final at the Jakabaring Sport City.

China has now won a total of 122 medals, including 59 golds, 41 silvers and 22 bronzes, to lead the 2018 Asian Games.