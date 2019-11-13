People que for the submarine virtual reality (VR) experience at the China Hi-Tech Fair entrance reflected in the ornament in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man sits in front of the 5G logo at the China Hi-Tech Fair entrance reflected in the ornament in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People seen reflected on the screen of medical diagnostic imaging device at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A robot fish swims in aquarium at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People talk in presence of the robot at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People look at autonomous vehicle at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man uses his phone in front of the surveillance cameras on display at Huawei booth at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is the largest and most influential scientific and technological fair in the Asian nation.

The event promotes economic and technological exchange and cooperation between different countries and regions, with a focus on advanced technologies and products in energy conservation, a new generation of information technologies, environment protection, biology, manufacture of high-end equipment, new materials, new energies and new energy vehicles.

A visual story by Epa's Alex Plavevski.