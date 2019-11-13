The China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is the largest and most influential scientific and technological fair in the Asian nation.
The event promotes economic and technological exchange and cooperation between different countries and regions, with a focus on advanced technologies and products in energy conservation, a new generation of information technologies, environment protection, biology, manufacture of high-end equipment, new materials, new energies and new energy vehicles.
A visual story by Epa's Alex Plavevski.