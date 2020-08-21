China keeps its guards up as students prepare for new school year

Disinfected classrooms, masks, health status apps and nucleic acid tests — China’s authorities are pulling out all the stops to ensure they do not let their guard down as children get ready to return to school.

The National Health Commission recently published a list of protocols to be adopted in kindergarten, schools and other education centers, which are due to welcome students back from September, a date that could vary depending on regional Covid-19 infection rates.

Students, teachers and other employees must first pass temperature controls before entering education centers and classes are due to return in person for China’s 200 million students. EFE-EPA

