China's Xiao Zhi scores the 1-1 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 match between China and Thailand in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Thailand on Sunday scored its first Asian Cup knockout stage goal in decades, but the team gave up two goals in a four-minute stretch to China, which emerged victorious 2-1 in the round of 16 match.

Thailand needed 31 minutes to find the back of the net, when forward Supachai Jaided punished the Chinese defenders for failing to clear a corner and scored the Thai national team's first goal in the knockout stage of the tournament since 1972.

The final 30 minutes of the match brought bad news for the Thais, as the Chinese team scored twice, with Xiao Zhi notching the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Just four minutes later, Gao Lin gave China the lead for good when he successfully converted a penalty.

Next up for the two-time runner-up - 1984 and 2007 - will be the winner of the round-of-16 match pitting Iran against Oman.