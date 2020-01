A picture taken with a drone shows the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A picture taken with a drone shows the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Workers work on an ice sculpture at Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A woman takes selfie photos in front of the ice sculptures at Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People visit the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin City in China's northern Heilongjiang province, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People were already visiting the colorful illuminated ice sculptures at the Harbin ice and snow world on Saturday, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th edition of the event in China's northern Heilongjiang province.

As many as 220,000 cubic meters of ice and snow were reportedly used to build the 600,000-square-meter Harbin ice and snow world. The festival will last about three months.

A visual story by Epa's Wu Hong.