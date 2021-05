Tourists walk outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, 03 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People enjoy a recreation facility in Chaoyang Park on the last day of the Labour Day holidays in Beijing, China, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People enjoy leisure time on the grass in Chaoyang Park on the last day of the Labour Day holidays in Beijing, China, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Child enjoys a recreation facility in Chaoyang Park on the last day of the Labour Day holidays in Beijing, China, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Children enjoy a recreation facility in Chaoyang Park on the last day of the Labour Day holidays in Beijing, China, 05 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Chinese tourists made 230 million domestic trips during the annual Labor Day holiday weekend, which culminated on Wednesday, according to government data cited by the local press.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said the figures surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the Global Times. EFE

