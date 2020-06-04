A man wearing a protective face mask rides a bicycle past tourists and policemen in front of the Chairman Mao portrait on the south gate of the Forbidden City, near the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China, 04 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier wearing a protective face mask gestures to the photographer to stop taking photos as he stands guard at Tiananmen Square during China's Communist party's annual congress, in Beijing, China, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Tiananmen Square massacre has gone down in history with photos of millions demonstrating in downtown Beijing, but although the capital was the heart of the rebellion, dozens of cities throughout China took part in protests that were quelled and continue to be silenced by the government 31 years on.

"In the capitals of each province, there were marches of different magnitudes. In Chengdu, in Changsha, in Wuhan, in Shanghai. We knew that there were protests and demonstrations," lawyer Sui Muqing, who at the time of the uprising on 4 June 1989 was a third-year law student, tells Efe.