A portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen in a house for relocated from remote areas people during a government-organised media tour, in Xujiashan village, Ganluo County, China's Sichuan Province, 10 September 2020 (released Sep. 23, 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People who were relocated from remote areas stand next to houses during a government-organised media tour at Chengbei Gang'en community, in Yuexi County, China's Sichuan Province, 11 September 2020 (released Sep. 23, 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Yi ethnic minority people who were relocated from remote areas pose for a portrait in their house next to a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a government-organised media tour, in Xujiashan village, Ganluo County, China's Sichuan Province, 10 September 2020 (released Sep. 23, 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Children who were relocated from remote areas attend a class in a kindergarten as a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping attached to a wall, during a government-organised media tour at Chengbei Gang?en community, in Yuexi County, China?s Sichuan Province, 11 September 2020 (released Sep. 23, 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

After being relocated from an inhospitable mountainous area in China’s Sichuan province, Tibetan farmer San Gujijin was not surprised to find himself in front of an omnipresent portrait of President Xi Jinping in the living room of his new home.

He also did not think that it would be so difficult for him to adapt to a new life in the community, away from the place he was born, but a few months later he began to see the positive side. EFE-EPA