The new smart factories and logistics robots for package delivery was seen at the Zhongguancun forum, in Beijing. EFE/ Alvaro Alfaro

The new smart factories and logistics robots for package delivery was seen at the Zhongguancun forum, in Beijing. EFE/ Alvaro Alfaro

The new smart factories and logistics robots for package delivery was seen at the Zhongguancun forum, in Beijing. EFE/ Alvaro Alfaro

The new smart factories and logistic robots for the delivery of packages featured at the forum of Zhongguancun, dubbed as the Chinese "Silicon Valley," on the outskirts of Beijing.

The forum, which was first held in 2007, was attended by leading figures from the technology community such as Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun, who spoke about their aim to become the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer by sales. EFE

aa/sc