The spokeswoman for technology company in Guiyang (southern China) explains the applications of this technology in smart fire sensors,June 7, 2019. EFE/Javier Castro Bugarín

A general view of the southern city of Guiyang, one of the nerve centers of big data in China, June 7, 2019. EFE/Javier Castro Bugarín

Workers assemble chips and other components at the Yaguang technology company in the southern city of Guiyang,June 7, 2019. EFE/Javier Castro Bugarín

Far from being intimidated by the trade dispute between China and the United States, technology companies in the southern city of Guiyang, often described as the Chinese Silicon Valley, view the spat as an opportunity to become more self-reliant and independent.

Overlooked by mountains and with dozens of skyscrapers being built, Guiyang is the capital of the Guizhou province of Southwest China.

Once an underdeveloped region, the government in Beijing has propelled it to become China's data intelligence or "big data" nerve center.

Tax exemptions, subsidies from the provincial government and mobility grants for the young workers have transformed the streets of this city, which aspires to compete in modernity with great metropolitan centers such as Shanghai or Shenzhen.

Revenues in the main data companies have been boosted by more than 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 22.4 percent.

However, all that glitters is not gold. Guizhou's 1,632 new technologies companies have not been immune to the commercial war between the US and China, although its impact is still difficult to measure.

"The factory workers are probably not aware of this situation, but the executives are," said Peng Shaobo, manager of the Yaguang technology company. "We have more pressure because the market has become more volatile."

"Until now, the trade war has not affected us in a substantial way, but seeing the trend, its influence may be noticed in the future," he added, noting that all the materials used by the company are made in China.

The firm, dedicated to the development of electric vehicle components, acknowledged that for two years it has collaborated with several universities in the development of microchips for mobile phones, one of the main points of friction between Beijing and Washington.

"I can assure you that the trade war is, in truth, a very good opportunity for us to be more independent and thus to develop our own technology," says Peng.

That optimism, real or forced, is shared by other companies in the city such as Xiaoi Robot, a firm dedicated to artificial intelligence and which, according to its general director, Lu Xiaoling, has strong support from the municipal government.

So much so that the executive is reluctant to comment on the tax benefits received, urging the press to look for these figures on the network.

However, Lu was able to assess the impact of the trade war as a reality that was not a problem.

"We do not believe that the trade war is a problem for us, we have more than 300 patents in China," the businesswoman said. "A developing country cannot be stopped by any foreign government," she said.

"This world should be an open world, it is impossible to stop the development of a country," Lu added.

A similar analysis was made by Xu Qiang, Vice President of the Manbang Group, an emerging company that, in the style of Uber, connects truckers with delivery companies to distribute products throughout the country.

Created at the end of 2017 and with more than 6.5 million registered drivers, the company has external support from the Japanese Soft Bank and Google, among others, although "all products are patented," Xu emphasized.

"We have our own technology and licenses, so right now we are self-sufficient," Xu said, expressing confidence that both the US and Chinese governments "are willing to solve their problems."

He said there was a Chinese proverb that says differences in a company can be tolerated. "We have to unite to make this world a better place."

The talk with Xu took place in the pavilions of the International Big Data Fair in Guiyang, an event that has for the past five years been bringing together China's leading technology companies, an event to which Efe was invited by the local government.

The occasion enabled Efe to meet some of the major companies in the city, in a visit that ended abruptly at China Electronics Technology Group (CETC), a company that, according to one of its spokesmen, was on a US black list that prohibited it from trading with American firms.

Nervous and hesitant, the young spokesman was unable to clarify what type of components were manufactured by the state-owned company whose main beneficiary was the Chinese Army.

"We manufacture electronic components for the Army, but the specific information about them is confidential," he said again and again to the journalists.

jacb/hh