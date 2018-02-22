Wu Dajing of China in action during the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 5000 m Relay Final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medalist Wu Dajing of China (C), Silver medalist Hwang Daeheon of South Korea (L) and Lim Hjojun of South Korea at the venue ceremony in the Men's final short track speed skating 500m competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Silver medalists Wu Dajing (R) Han Tianyu (2-L) Chen Dequan (L) and Xu Hongzhi (2-R) of China react after the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 5000 m Relay Final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's Wu Dajing on Thursday won the gold medal in the men's 500m short track speed skating competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea while setting a new record time.

Wu covered the 500 meters in 39.584 seconds, improving on the previous world record of 39.937 seconds, obtained by the United States' John Robert "JR" Celski in 2012.

South Korea's Hwang Daeheon won the silver with a time of 39.854 seconds and his compatriot Lim Hyojun got the bronze with a time of 39.919 seconds.