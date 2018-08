China's Xie Wenjun (C) celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 110m Hurdles final of the Athletics events at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

China's Xie Wenjun stands on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's 110m Hurdles final of the Athletics events at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

China's Xie Wenjun celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 110m Hurdles final of the Athletics events at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

China's Xie Wenjun (L) is on his way to win the gold medal in the men's 110m Hurdles final of the Athletics events at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

China's Xie Wenjun won the men's 110m hurdles at the 2018 Asian Games on Tuesday, clocking 13.34 seconds as he took gold.

He was followed by Taipei's Chen Kueiru, who posted a time of 13.39 seconds, and Japan's Takayama Shunya, who finished in 13.48 seconds.

The 28-year-old retained the gold medal he won in the 110m hurdles at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

China leads the medals chart at the Jakarta Games with 93 golds, 63 silvers and 45 bronzes.