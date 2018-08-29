China's Wang Kaihua won the gold medal in the men's 20-kilometer race walk, while his compatriot Jin Xiangqian took bronze on Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
Wang clocked a time of 1:22:04, just five seconds quicker than Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi, who took the silver with 1:27:31.
Wang's compatriot Jin Xiangqian took the bronze, posting a time of 1:27:58.
It was a close contest between Wang and Yamanishi, with the Chinese athlete leading the pack at the 6 km mark, but Yamanishi overtook him at 8 km.
Wang had retaken the lead by the 16 km checkpoint, although Yamanishi had again stolen ahead at 18 km.
Wang finally overtook Yamanishi in the last 2 km to win the race.
China leads the medals chart at the Jakarta Games with a total of 213, including 100 golds, 65 silvers and 48 bronzes.