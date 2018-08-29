China's Wang Kaihua (R) in action in the Men's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China's Wang Kaihua (R) and Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi (L) in action in the Men's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China's Wang Kaihua reacts after winning the Men's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China's Wang Kaihua won the gold medal in the men's 20-kilometer race walk, while his compatriot Jin Xiangqian took bronze on Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Wang clocked a time of 1:22:04, just five seconds quicker than Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi, who took the silver with 1:27:31.

Wang's compatriot Jin Xiangqian took the bronze, posting a time of 1:27:58.

It was a close contest between Wang and Yamanishi, with the Chinese athlete leading the pack at the 6 km mark, but Yamanishi overtook him at 8 km.

Wang had retaken the lead by the 16 km checkpoint, although Yamanishi had again stolen ahead at 18 km.

Wang finally overtook Yamanishi in the last 2 km to win the race.

China leads the medals chart at the Jakarta Games with a total of 213, including 100 golds, 65 silvers and 48 bronzes.