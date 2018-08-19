Ren Sakamoto of Japan competes in the Men's Changquan during the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Bijay Sinjali of Nepal competes in the Men's Changquan during the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's Sun Peiyuan won the first gold medal in wushu men's changquan competition at the 18th Asian Games on the official opening day of the Games on Sunday.

Sun scored 9.75 to win the gold in the same city where he had won the world title in 2015.

Indonesia's Edgar Marvelo, who was a favorite to win the competition, followed with 9.72 and the silver, while Tsai Tse-min of Taiwan followed with 9.70 and a bronze.

Defending champion South Korea's Lee Ha-sung finished 12th with 9.31, while Japan's Sakamoto Ren scored 9.64 coming seventh and 18 year-old Bijay Sinjali of Nepal finished 14th with 8.25.

The one-hour long competition started at 9 am and was held for the third time at the Asian Games after Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014.

On Wednesday 22 August, the women's changquan event will be held at the 2018 Asian Games, also for the third time after 2010 and 2014.

The changquan (an external martial arts style from northern China) competition is the first of 462 in which medals are to be won, spread across 40 sporting disciplines, over the coming 15 days in Jakarta and Palembang.

The Asian Games will also be hosting competitions in fencing, shooting, swimming, taekwondo and wrestling on Sunday.