China scored a one-two on the podium and broke a Games record in the 20km women's race walk at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.
Jiayu Yang and Shijie Qieyang both clocked 1:29:15 to take the gold and the silver.
The two broke an Asian Games record of 1:30:6 set by their fellow Chinese athlete Hong Liu at the Asian Games 2010 in Guangzhou, China.
Kumiko Okada of Japan won the bronze with a time of 1:34:02.
It was a close contest between the two Chinese, who were head-to-head throughout the race.
At the 10-km and 12-km mark, Qieyang led the race, but Yang overtook Qieyang at the 14-km and 18-km mark to finish first.