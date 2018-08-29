The sunrise is seen over a statue of the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium during the Women's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Japan's Kumiko Okada reacts after the Women's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China's Jiayu Yang (R) and Shijie Qieyang (L) in action in the Women's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China's Jiayu Yang reacts after winning the Women's 20km Race Walk at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

China scored a one-two on the podium and broke a Games record in the 20km women's race walk at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.

Jiayu Yang and Shijie Qieyang both clocked 1:29:15 to take the gold and the silver.

The two broke an Asian Games record of 1:30:6 set by their fellow Chinese athlete Hong Liu at the Asian Games 2010 in Guangzhou, China.

Kumiko Okada of Japan won the bronze with a time of 1:34:02.

It was a close contest between the two Chinese, who were head-to-head throughout the race.

At the 10-km and 12-km mark, Qieyang led the race, but Yang overtook Qieyang at the 14-km and 18-km mark to finish first.