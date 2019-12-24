Catholics arrive for the Christmas Eve Mass to the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China.
A visual story by Roman Pilipey
People attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
People kneel as they attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Catholics attend the Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Catholics receive the Eucharist during the Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Catholics arrive for the Christmas Eve Mass to the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
People attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Catholic altar servers with children attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
People attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Catholic altar servers with children attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
People attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
