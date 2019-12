A view of an installation at the 'Fesiluz' International Chinese Lantern Festival in Santiago de Chile, Dec.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The International Chinese Lantern Festival has arrived in Chile for its first exhibition in Latin America and is offering an "island of peace" to visitors amid the ongoing social upheaval in the country.

Situated in Santiago's northwestern Quinta Normal district, the festival is attracting crowds with thousands of colorful lanterns shaped like dragons, swans, water lilies and other symbols of the Chinese culture.