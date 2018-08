Silver medal winners Sergey Yemelyanov (R) and Timofey Yemelyanov (L) of Kazakhstan celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Canoe/Kayak Men's 1000m Sprint Double (C2) event during the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Bronze medal winners Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli (R) and Serik Mirbekov (L) of Uzbekistan celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Canoe/Kayak Men's Sprint Double (C2) 1000m event during the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Hao Wang and Hao Liu of China react after winning the Canoe/Kayak Men's 1000m Sprint Double during the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

China's Hao Liu and Hao Wang won gold in the C2 men's 1000m sprint on Thursday at the 2018 Asian Games.

The pair finished in 3:39.825, ahead of Kazakh brothers Sergei and Timofey Yemelyanov, who were two seconds behind.

Uzbekistan's Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli and Serik Mirbekov finished in 3:44.061 to claim the bronze.

Chinese women canoers also won the women's C2 500 m sprint earlier in the day.

China tops the medals charts at the Jakarta Games, with Japan a distant second.