A host presents goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host presents goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Employees produce clothes for online sale in the Gonoy Clothing Company factory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020 EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host seen on the mobile phone application presenting goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host changes clothes between sessions in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020 EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host (L) presents goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020 EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host presents goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020 EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host Weng Ruirui (L) applies make-up before the session in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio for online sales in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host seen in the mobile phone application presents goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio for online sales in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A host presents goods for sale online in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Host Weng Ruirui applies make-up before a session in the Gonoy Clothing Company studio for online sales in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

When the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of shops in China, merchants could no longer count on their customers coming to them.

Without the usual footfall and to keep sales afloat in a prohibitive atmosphere for consumerism, they decided to take their products directly to the client via live-streaming.EFE-EPA



ap/jot/ks