A picture made available on 14 December 2016 shows Li Wenzu wife of dissident lawyer Wang Quanzhang in Beijing, China, 12 December 2016. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Li Wenzu (out of frame) holds up a mobile phone showing a photo of her husband, human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who was arrested in July 2015, in Beijing, China, 15 June 2016 (reissued 28 January 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang reunited with his wife and son Tuesday after spending nearly five years behind bars.

He was imprisoned for "subversion of state power," following a government crackdown on Jul. 9, 2015 against law firms specializing in human rights cases, which led to the detention of lawyers and activists. EFE-EPA