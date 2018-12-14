Wang Chi-Lin and Chen Hung Ling (not pictured) of Taiwan in action during their men's doubles match against Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan from Indonesia (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin (not pictured) of Taiwan in action during their men's doubles match against Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan from Indonesia (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chen Hung Ling (R) and Wang Chi-Lin (L) of Taiwan in action during their men's doubles match against Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan from Indonesia (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chinese Taipei's Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin defeated veteran Indonesians, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, 13-21 21-18 21-14 in 50 minutes at Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou to enter the men's doubles semi-finals of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals on Friday.

The pair finished second to Japan's Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe in Group B, gaining entry into the weekend of the prestigious season finale.

"We weren't up to speed at the start of the match but we got better in the second and third games and our performance improved," said 23-year-old Wang, in a statement.

Chen, 32, said they battled hard in the round-robin phase and were exhausted.

The pair had dominated the game from the start and won the first game and grabbed a 13-9 lead in the second against the Indonesians.

"In the third game, they were confident and they played very well, especially the drive - and they attacked a lot," Setiawan said.