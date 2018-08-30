Silver medal winners Dilnoza Rakhmatova and Nilufar Zokirova of Uzbekistan (L), gold medal winners Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun of China (C) and bronze medal winners Riska Andriani and Nur Meni of Indonesia (R) celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Canoe/Kayak Woman's 500m Sprint Double final during the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Golden medal winners Yanan Ma (R) and Mengya Sun (L) of China celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Canoe/Kayak Women's 500m Sprint Canoe Double final event during the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun won the gold medal in the women's canoe double (C2) 500m sprint on Thursday at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Chinese duo finished in 2:02:512, while Uzbekistan's Dilnoza Rakhmatova and Nilufar Zokirova finished in 2:06:160 to claim the silver.

Host Indonesia's Riska Andriyani and Nur Meni took the bronze, finishing in 2:07:356.

China continues to lead the Jakarta games with 224 medals, including 106 gold.

Japan remains a distant second with 164 medals, that include 53 golds.