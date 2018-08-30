EFEJakarta

China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun won the gold medal in the women's canoe double (C2) 500m sprint on Thursday at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Chinese duo finished in 2:02:512, while Uzbekistan's Dilnoza Rakhmatova and Nilufar Zokirova finished in 2:06:160 to claim the silver.

Host Indonesia's Riska Andriyani and Nur Meni took the bronze, finishing in 2:07:356.

China continues to lead the Jakarta games with 224 medals, including 106 gold.

Japan remains a distant second with 164 medals, that include 53 golds.