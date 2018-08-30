China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun won the gold medal in the women's canoe double (C2) 500m sprint on Thursday at the 2018 Asian Games.
The Chinese duo finished in 2:02:512, while Uzbekistan's Dilnoza Rakhmatova and Nilufar Zokirova finished in 2:06:160 to claim the silver.
Host Indonesia's Riska Andriyani and Nur Meni took the bronze, finishing in 2:07:356.
China continues to lead the Jakarta games with 224 medals, including 106 gold.
Japan remains a distant second with 164 medals, that include 53 golds.