Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said here Friday that he bears exclusive responsibility for deciding who will start the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

"As Isco (Alarcon) said, I am the person who deals with the mess and this is true because I have to make decisions, but they are all my players and they are very good," Zidane said at a press conference on the eve of the match.

"We're a tight-knit group. A player who starts the game on the bench can bring something to the side and be an important player, but picking your team is the worst thing for a coach," the former Real Madrid standout and France international said.

"There are some players that will keep their place in the team and others that won't play, but the players know that and it's my responsibility. It's one I've got to accept," Zidane said.

Asked about his team's biggest star, he said: "I see Cristiano Ronaldo as being in good shape. We have our final training session tonight and tomorrow is our last game of the season. He lives and breathes for these kinds of games".