Borna Coric of Croatia in action against Taylor Fritz of USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Taylor Fritz of USA in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Hyeon Chung of South Korea (L) shakes hands with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay (R) after Chung defeated Cuevas during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in action against Hyeon Chung of South Korea in action against during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

South Korea's Hyeon Chung defeated Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-3 here Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open to reach the quarter-finals of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

Chung completely dominated the fourth-round match until its final stage, racing out to a 6-1, 5-0 lead against an opponent who had no answer for the 21-year-old rising star's rock-solid ground strokes off both sides and outstanding defense and court coverage.

Cuevas' frustration boiled over after he fell behind in the second set, with the Uruguayan slamming the ball to the ground and kicking his racquet.

The Uruguayan kept fighting though and managed to get on the board by breaking Chung's serve in a 16-minute game in which he staved off seven match points.

He then broke once again two games later to make the score 5-3, producing a remarkable drop shot on the full run to keep the match alive.

But Cuevas' inability to control his service games proved his undoing as he lost his serve for the sixth time by sending a forehand wide on match point.

Chung has booked his first-ever quarter-final berth at a Masters 1000 event less than two months after reaching his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open.

That tournament ended in disappointment, however, when he was forced to retire from his match against Roger Federer while trailing 6-1, 5-2 due to a painful blister on his left foot.

Chung could face the Swiss maestro once again on hard courts in the Indian Wells quarter-finals if Federer can get past France's Jerome Chardy later Wednesday.

In other action, 21-year-old Croatian Borna Coric advanced to the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 victory over yet another up-and-coming young player, American Taylor Fritz.

Coric next will try to reach the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time when he plays either Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta or South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

In one other men's singles fourth-round match Wednesday afternoon, Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber followed up his upset of second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic by defeating France's Pierre Hugues-Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).