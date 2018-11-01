Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action during his third round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia (unseen) at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action during his third round match against Grigor Dimitrov (unseen) of Bulgaria at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts after winning his third round match against Grigor Dimitrov (unseen) of Bulgaria at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Croatia's Marin Cilic on Thursday defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at the round of 16 of at the Paris Masters.

Cilic needed an hour and 48 minutes to advance into the tournament's quarterfinals for the fourth time in his career, keeping alive his bid for a spot in the ATP Finals.

During his match in the hard-court tournament, the world No. 7 fired eight aces, compared to his rival's seven.

Cilic next will take on Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who won 6-1, 2-1 over Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur who retired in the 52nd minute of the match.