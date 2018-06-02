American Steve Johnson stretches for a ball during his third-round French Open match against third-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Croatian No. 3 seed Marin Cilic hits a volley during his third-round French Open match against American Steve Johnson in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Croatia's Marin Cilic, the No. 3 seed, on Saturday eased into the round of 16 at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Steve Johnson.

The 2014 US Open champion needed just an hour and 34 minutes to claim his fifth win over Johnson in as many career matches and reach the fourth round of Roland Garros for the fifth time in his career.

Cilic, who did not face a single break point in three sets, used his big edge on the backhand side to dominate the contest.

He struck 35 winners, more than double Johnson?s total of 14, while his 19 unforced errors were six fewer than the American player's tally.

Next up for Cilic will be Italy?s Fabio Fognini, who edged England?s Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.