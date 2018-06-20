Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their second-round match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, United Kingdom, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Croatia's Marin Cilic defeated Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 here Wednesday to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships, a Wimbledon tune-up event.

The top seed and world No. 6 needed just one hour and 40 minutes to oust Muller, a dangerous grass-court player who defeated Spanish great Rafael Nadal at last year's Wimbledon.

Muller fired 17 aces, just two fewer than Cilic's tally, but his struggles on second serve in the final two sets proved to be the difference in the match.

The Luxembourger only missed five first serves in the entire first set, but in the second set Muller won just two of his eight second-serve points (25 percent) and in the decider he won only two out of 10 (20 percent).

Cilic will next square off against American world No. 13 Sam Querrey, who overcame Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1 on Wednesday.