Cincinnati Reds Eugenio Suarez (R) is greeted by Cincinnati Reds third base coach Billy Hatcher (L) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run off a pitch by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach during the third inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (Top) leaps over San Francisco Giants Brandon Belt (Bottom) to relay to first base to complete a double play during the fifth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto (R) is greeted by Cincinnati Reds Tucker Barnhart (L) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants Brandon Belt (R) follows through with a solo home run as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (L) looks on during the third inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval drops his bat while backing away from a pitch by Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes during the seveth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants Evan Longoria (R) hits a single of a pitch by Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (L) looks on during the seveth inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Cory Gearrin winds up for a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds his MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez winds up for a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Outfielder Adam Duvall and second baseman Scooter Gennett hit home runs for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, helping them beat San Francisco Giants 6-3 at the At&T baseball park.

Duvall (8), hit the ball out of the park in the first innings and completed a three-run homer.

Gennett (7), hit his home run in the seventh innings.

Relief pitcher Jared Hughes (2-2) also shined for the Reds, giving away just two hits and striking out two hitters in two innings.

Cuban closer Raisel Iglesias (8) made his eighth save of the season, allowing a hit and striking out two opponents.

For the Giants, starting pitcher Andrew Suarez gave away five runs - including a home run - and eight hits in six innings.