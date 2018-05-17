Outfielder Adam Duvall and second baseman Scooter Gennett hit home runs for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, helping them beat San Francisco Giants 6-3 at the At&T baseball park.
Duvall (8), hit the ball out of the park in the first innings and completed a three-run homer.
Gennett (7), hit his home run in the seventh innings.
Relief pitcher Jared Hughes (2-2) also shined for the Reds, giving away just two hits and striking out two hitters in two innings.
Cuban closer Raisel Iglesias (8) made his eighth save of the season, allowing a hit and striking out two opponents.
For the Giants, starting pitcher Andrew Suarez gave away five runs - including a home run - and eight hits in six innings.