“I’m not a 53-year-old woman trying to be a 25-year-old model,” Cindy Crawford said, revealing the secret that allows her to continue to reap success after having trained with Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.

The American model, who has not ceased to be at the top after having triumphed in the fashion world, spoke in an interview with Efe in London about her achievements, the evolution of the trade and the pressure that models face due to social media.