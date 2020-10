Beijing (China), 13/10/2020.- A man wearing protective face mask looks at some models of film characters in a cinema in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 13 October 2020. (issued 19 October 2020). China was the first country to be hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in late January, and authorities soon closed all indoor entertainment spaces, including cinemas. Movie theaters across the nation were kept shut until the end of July, when they reopened with restrictions in place and capacity reduced to 30 percent. As the weeks passed and the country appeared to control the virus, capacity was expanded to 75 percent. A survey in May by the China Film Association said that up to 40 percent of the country's cinemas were in danger of being forced to close. (Cine, Abierto) EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A man wearing protective face mask descends on an escalator near an opened cinema in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Without any major releases scheduled between now and the end of the year, cinemas are dying on their feet.



James Bond’s latest, No Time To Die, Black Widow, West Side Story and Dune has all been slated to premiere this fall but their respective studios have decided to put the release on hold due to the pandemic. EFE-EPA

