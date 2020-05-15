Argentinian artists Nicolás Bacci, Nicolás Moron and Pablo Colomba, who became stranded in Tirana when Albanian authorities imposed the lockdown, have been trying to lighten the mood and bring some relief to Covid-19 restrictions with street performances including juggling, diabolos, unicycles and music. EFE/ Mimoza Dhima

Three circus artists who became stranded in Tirana when Albanian authorities imposed the lockdown, have been trying to lighten the mood and bring some relief to Covid-19 restrictions with street performances including juggling, diabolos, unicycles and music.

This special street circus performance is one of the few shows that has not been suspended during the strict shutdown in Albania, which ordered a curfew and closed its borders shortly after reporting the first death of coronavirus on 9 March.