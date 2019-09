US actor Johnny Depp (L) and British actor Mark Rylance (R) pose at a photocall for 'Waiting for the Barbarians' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

US actor Johnny Depp (L) and British-US actor Mark Rylance pose at a photocall for 'Waiting for the Barbarians' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Colombian moviemaker Ciro Guerra presents Waiting for the barbarians, an adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s novel, in the 76th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

The drama, starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, shows the story of the administrator of an isolated border settlement -in an unnamed empire- who is looking for an easy retirement until Colonel Joll arrives to place to report the activities of the barbarians.