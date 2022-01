Fireworks light the night sky over the Kremlin and an empty Red Square to mark the New Year in Moscow, Russia, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Club goers party at the D! night club on New Year's Eve in Lausanne, Switzerland, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The midnight fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People light and release sky lanterns during New Year's celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 31 December 2021. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Fireworks explode over the temple of Parthenon atop the Acropolis hill, during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS

Revellers embrace as they celebrate the new year on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 31 December 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

People gather near the Brandenburg Gate on the occasion of the New Year's Eve TV broadcast production Celebrate at the Gate in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2021. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

People watch fireworks during New Years celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Fireworks illuminate the sky from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's 2022 celebrations in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

New Years Eve lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London, Britain, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Despite a Covid cloud hanging over many New Year celebrations, people around the world still found ways to ring in 2022 either quietly or quite spectacularly.

Here is a selection of moments captured from Sydney to Dhaka, Lausanne to Dubai, Russia to Rio de Janeiro.

A visual story by epa photojournalists.