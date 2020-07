(FILE) A storm washed away a layer of sand to reveal layers of waste embedded in the beach sand of the 400-year-old village of Ngor on the western most tip of Africa , Dakar, Senegal, 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Thierno Ndiaye, developer of "Clean my beach", plays the game on his mobile phone in Dakar, Senegal. EFE/María Rodríguez

Binta Dème (R), the only woman on the team and Senegal's only female video game designer, and Thierno Ndiaye, developer of "Clean my beach", work on their laptops in Dakar, Senegal. EFE/María Rodríguez

(FILE) A section of beach that has been eroded away by a big storm revealing layers of waste in the beach sand in the fishing village Yenne Todd in Senegal, 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Clean My Beach, the game helping to clean up Senegal's polluted beaches

A Senegalese startup has developed a fun and entertaining way to raise awareness of one of the most pressing and serious issues facing the Atlantic nation: beach pollution.

Kayfo’s Clean My Beach is a slingshot-style video game in which the player must, as its name suggests, clean up polluted beaches. EFE

