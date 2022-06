A woman in San Juan y Martinez, Cuba, cleans up on 4 June 2022 after torrential rains brought flooding to the area. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cleanup under way in Cuba after rains that left 3 dead

Three fatalities, houses rendered uninhabitable, and damage to crops were some of the effects Cubans confronted Saturday after a tropical disturbance dumped up to 300 mm (nearly a foot) of rain in western and central areas of the island.

"Look at the little mark I made here. That's where the water was," Jose Luis Perez told Efe, pointing to a spot on the front of his modest home in San Juan y Martinez, a village in Cuba's western-most province of Pinar del Rio.