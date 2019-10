An Andean glacier located in Chile. The glaciers of the Andes, a key element in the subsistence of ecosystems in that South American region, experienced widespread ice-mass loss between 2000 and 2018 due to global warming, according to a recent study. EPA-EFE/Joel Estay/File

The glaciers of the Andes, a key element in the subsistence of ecosystems in that South American region, experienced widespread ice-mass loss between 2000 and 2018 due to global warming, according to a recent study.

The situation is especially acute in that 7,000-kilometer-long (4,350-mile-long) mountain range's central zone, where glacier retreat accelerated over the past decade. EFE-EPA