A harvest helper piling up box with grapes on the top of a slope during the grape harvest at the 'Carvallo Cobo' vineyard in Sober, near Lugo, in the north-western region of Galicia, Spain, on 10 September 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRAIS LORENZO

Harvest helpers carrying boxes with grapes while climbing the slope during the grape harvest at the 'Carvallo Cobo' vineyard in Sober, near Lugo, in the north-western region of Galicia, Spain, on 10 September 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRAIS LORENZO

Harvest helpers climbing the slope during the grape harvest at the 'Carvallo Cobo' vineyard in Sober, near Lugo, in the north-western region of Galicia, Spain, on 10 September 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRAIS LORENZO

The climate crisis is being felt in the kitchen as food production is experiencing fluctuations linked to changing global temperatures, two renowned Spanish chefs have warned in an interview with Efe.

María Varela and Ignacio Solana Pérez both agree that adapting and temporarily giving up certain products to prevent them from disappearing is the best option. EFE-EPA