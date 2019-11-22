A mountaineer is being investigated by Nepalese authorities after placing a giant Kuwait flag on a Himalayan mountain.
Nirmal Purja recently completed the feat of climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks in 190 days.
Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja speaks upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja (R) celebrates upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A mountaineer is being investigated by Nepalese authorities after placing a giant Kuwait flag on a Himalayan mountain.
Nirmal Purja recently completed the feat of climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks in 190 days.