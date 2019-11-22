Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja (R) celebrates upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja speaks upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A mountaineer is being investigated by Nepalese authorities after placing a giant Kuwait flag on a Himalayan mountain.

Nirmal Purja recently completed the feat of climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks in 190 days.