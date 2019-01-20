Club America, the defending champions of the Clausura Tournament, defeated the Pachuca 3-0 on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.
Guido Rodriguez, Cristian Insaurralde and Henry Martin scored a goal each to lead the match.
Club America dominated the game since the start and in the 16th minute grabbed the lead with a goal from Rodriguez.
The home team had ball possession until the 24th minute when Franco Jara of Pachuca missed a goal and could not recreate another chance for the rest of the match.
With a pass from Insaurralde, Martin secured a 2-0 lead for the team in the 47th minute, and five minutes later Insaurralde scored another goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Club America has two wins in their appearance at tournaments while the Pachuca has one win and two losses.
A few hours earlier, Monterrey's Maximiliano Meza had led his team to 2-1 win over Queretaro.
Jesus Gallardo and Meza scored a for Monterrey while Camilo Sanvezzo added a goal for Queretaro.
Morelia defeated Veracruz 2-0 on Friday, while Santos Laguna tied 1-1 against Lobos Buap.
Pumas UNAM-Atlas, Lobos Buap-Necaxa, Guadalajara-Toluca and Leon-Tijuana are set to play on Sunday.