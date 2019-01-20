Guido Rodriguez (2-L) of Club Ameica celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 Clausura Tournament soccer match between Club America and Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Jose Hernandez (L) of Club America in action against Jaine Barreiro (R) of Pachuca during the 2019 Clausura Tournament soccer match between Club America and Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

America's player Jorge Sánchez (L) vies for the ball against Franco Jara (R) of Pachuca during a match between America and Pachuca of the Torneo Clausura 2019 held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Club America, the defending champions of the Clausura Tournament, defeated the Pachuca 3-0 on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.

Guido Rodriguez, Cristian Insaurralde and Henry Martin scored a goal each to lead the match.

Club America dominated the game since the start and in the 16th minute grabbed the lead with a goal from Rodriguez.

The home team had ball possession until the 24th minute when Franco Jara of Pachuca missed a goal and could not recreate another chance for the rest of the match.

With a pass from Insaurralde, Martin secured a 2-0 lead for the team in the 47th minute, and five minutes later Insaurralde scored another goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Club America has two wins in their appearance at tournaments while the Pachuca has one win and two losses.

A few hours earlier, Monterrey's Maximiliano Meza had led his team to 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Jesus Gallardo and Meza scored a for Monterrey while Camilo Sanvezzo added a goal for Queretaro.

Morelia defeated Veracruz 2-0 on Friday, while Santos Laguna tied 1-1 against Lobos Buap.

Pumas UNAM-Atlas, Lobos Buap-Necaxa, Guadalajara-Toluca and Leon-Tijuana are set to play on Sunday.