Club America players joke in a training session at the Rommel Fernandez stadium facilities, Mar. 13, 2018 in Panama City, where on Wednesday they will face Tauro F.C. for a place in the semi finals. EFE-EPA/ Arturo Wong

Panamanian soccer has come a long way but Club America is all fired up to defeat them to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions league, Miguel Herrera, manager of Club America, said at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Herrera was speaking ahead of Club America's CONCACAF Champions League quarter final match with Panama's Tauro, set to be held on Wednesday, after the Mexican club beat their rivals 4-0 in the first leg in Mexico City on March 6.

"We have to play with all our concentration. In the first game we played well and here comes the second game, where we will try to finish the phase and get into the semi finals," Herrera said.

Herrera said his decision to rotate players, that was criticized by Tauro manager Rolando Palma, was not because he underestimated Tauro but because he wanted to rest players, especially those with injuries and fatigue.

"We did a great job in the first match and that allows us to make these changes. We have always made rotations, I am surprised that he (Palma) said we were underestimating them; I think he has not studied his rivals well," the Club America manager said.

He added that the comments do not bother him as he respects the way Panamanian football has grown over the years to emerge as a mighty rival.

"Panama's national team shows us the growth they have achieved in football, that is why they are respected, that is why I don't mind the Tauro manager's comments. We respect Panamanian football because it has grown, and proved it by reaching the World Cup," he said, referring to Panama's national team qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Club America trained for an hour in the Rommel Fernandez stadium, where they will play the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal with Tauro on Wednesday.