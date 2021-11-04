As the European Union continues to reduce its reliance on coal, the Balkan countries on its doorstep are still heavily dependent on the fossil fuel, polluting more than the rest of Europe combined and causing severe damage to the local population.
The main energy production plants in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro are powered by coal, a raw material that is abundant in the region.
While coal guarantees these countries’ energy security and employs tens of thousands of people, the infrastructure and technology date back to the 1950s and are out of date, delaying the transition to cleaner energy sources.
(...)