Pedestrians walk near by coal-fired power plant' 'Kosova B' in the town of Obilic, Kosovo, 22 October 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Beehives in the field near by the biggest thermal power station in the country, 'REK BITOLA', near the city of Bitola, North Macedonia, 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Georgi Licovski

Steam comes out of the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

A man rides a bike in the direction of the Nikola Tesla power plant in Obrenovac, Serbia, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

A shepherd watches the flock graze on a pasture near by coal-fired power plant 'Kosova B in the town of Obilic, Kosovo, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As the European Union continues to reduce its reliance on coal, the Balkan countries on its doorstep are still heavily dependent on the fossil fuel, polluting more than the rest of Europe combined and causing severe damage to the local population.

The main energy production plants in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro are powered by coal, a raw material that is abundant in the region.

While coal guarantees these countries’ energy security and employs tens of thousands of people, the infrastructure and technology date back to the 1950s and are out of date, delaying the transition to cleaner energy sources.

(...)