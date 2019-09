Cocks fight as spectators cheer and place bets during a bout at a cockfighting pit on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A rooster does practice jumps with a trainer at a cockfighting pit in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

In the arena, two roosters fiercely fight each other with pecks and pushes, while outside, the spectators cheer them on with shouts and gestures, placing a bet on which bird will last the longest.

Cockfighting is a legal and traditional sport in Thailand, in which enormous amounts of cash change hands. EFE-EPA