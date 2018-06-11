The peloton passes musicians playing alp horns during the third stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race over 182km from Oberstammheim to Gansingen, near Rorbas, Switzerland, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Riders in action at the start of the third stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race over 182km from Oberstammheim to Gansingen, Switzerland, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Swiss rider Stefan Kueng (C) of the BMC Racing Team reacts on the podium after retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the third stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race over 182km from Oberstammheim to Gansingen, Switzerland, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli (R) of the BahrainñMerida team reacts after crossing the finish line to win the third stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race over 182km from Oberstammheim to Gansingen, Switzerland, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) crossed the finish line here just ahead of two other riders to win Monday's third stage of the Tour de Suisse.

Switzerland's own Stefan Küng (BMC) finished 18th on the stage, but retained the overall lead.

Colbrelli covered the 182 km between Oberstammheim and Gansingen in 4 hours, 39 minutes, 51 seconds, for his second stage victory of the 2018 season.

While the stage saw two organized breakaways, the result was still up for grabs when Colbrelli made his move around 250 m from the line.

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Slovak world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) reacted immediately and nearly caught the Italian.

Küng retained the leader's jersey with a 3-second advantage over three of his BMC teammates: Belgium's Greg van Avermaet, Australian Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen of the United States.