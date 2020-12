Berlin (Germany), 29/03/2020.- A homeless man sits at a footpath in the center of Berlin, Germany, 29 March 2020. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/JENS SCHLUETER

With Germany in the midst of a hard lockdown to stop the spread of covid-19, the new restrictions mean more cold, loneliness and fear for several thousand homeless people in Berlin.



With no shelter in stores, bars or libraries and reduced numbers of beds in shelters to meet hygiene standards, sleeping rough in the German capital is getting even harder. EFE-EPA