Colombian players celebrate a home run during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between Colombia and the Netherlands, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Milton Ramos (bottom) of Colombia slides into a base during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between Colombia and the Netherlands, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Brallan Perez (R) of Colombia slides into a base during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between Colombia and the Netherlands, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Jhon Torres (R) of Colombia slides into a base during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between Colombia and the Netherlands, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Colombia defeated the Netherlands 9-5 in their first match of the Under 23 Baseball World Cup that kicked off Friday in the South American cities of Barranquilla and Monteria.

Colombia dominated the game from the start with Andres Perez and Carlos Vidal both hitting triples against pitcher Kaj Timmermans in the very first innings.

Milton Ramos and John Torres also contributed to Colombia's win.

The Dutch team tried to up their game as they trailed 1-8, but was unsuccessful.