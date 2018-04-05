The Colombian soccer women's team kicked off Wednesday their Copa America Femenina journey with a 7-0 victory over Uruguay in the city of La Serena in Group A of the tournament, while host Chile and Paraguay played out a draw.
Colombian striker Catalina Usme scored four goals, while Daniela Montoya, Isabella Echeverry and Yoreli Rincon netted one each.
In the match between Chile and Paraguay, a goal by Gloria Villamayor had given Paraguay an advantage, but Chile's Yanara Aedo equalled the score soon after.
On Friday, the second day of Group A matches, Paraguay will be playing against Peru, and Chile will play against Colombia.
On Thursday, Ecuador will play against Venezuela, and Brazil against Argentina in the city of Coquimbo for Group B matches.