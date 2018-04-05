Uruguayan Carina Felipe (L) vies for the ball with Colombian Catalina Usme (R) during the women's Copa America Group A match between the national soccer teams of Colombia and Ururguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandía

Uruguayan Jemina Rolfo (R) vies for the ball with Colombian Diana Ospina (L) during the women's Copa America Group A match between the national soccer teams of Colombia and Ururguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandía

Paraguay's Gloria Villamayor (2-L) celebrates after scoring against Chile during the women's Copa America Group A match between Chile and Paraguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Chile's Maryorie Hernandez (C) vies for the ball with Paraguay's goalkeeper Cristina Recalde (L) during the women's Copa America Group A match between Chile and Paraguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Chile's Yanara Aedo (L) vies for the ball with Paraguay's player during the women's Copa America Group A match between Chile and Paraguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Chile's Francisca Lara (R) vies for the ball with Paraguay's goalkeeper Fabiola Sandoval (L) during the women's Copa America Group A match between Chile and Paraguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Colombian Yoreli Rincon (R) celebrates the 3-0 against Uruguay during the women's Copa America Group A match between the national soccer teams of Colombia and Ururguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandía

Colombian Catalina Ignacia Usme (R) celebrates the 4-0 against Uruguay during the women's Copa America Group A match between the national soccer teams of Colombia and Ururguay at La Portada stadium in Serena, Chile, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandía

The Colombian soccer women's team kicked off Wednesday their Copa America Femenina journey with a 7-0 victory over Uruguay in the city of La Serena in Group A of the tournament, while host Chile and Paraguay played out a draw.

Colombian striker Catalina Usme scored four goals, while Daniela Montoya, Isabella Echeverry and Yoreli Rincon netted one each.

In the match between Chile and Paraguay, a goal by Gloria Villamayor had given Paraguay an advantage, but Chile's Yanara Aedo equalled the score soon after.

On Friday, the second day of Group A matches, Paraguay will be playing against Peru, and Chile will play against Colombia.

On Thursday, Ecuador will play against Venezuela, and Brazil against Argentina in the city of Coquimbo for Group B matches.